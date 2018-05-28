Woman charged after taking high-tech meters off house

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan woman who says high-tech electricity meters harmed her health is facing misdemeanor charges after replacing the meters with older models.

Heatherlee Yorty of Suttons Bay says her health improved after she paid an electrician to put traditional meters back on her house. But the Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that she's being charged because some electricity usage wasn't recorded.

Yorty says she's fighting it.

Cherryland Electric Cooperative says most customers have praised the so-called smart meters. They allow utilities to track electricity consumption without sending someone to each home.

Spokeswoman Rachel Johnson says the utility has "no scientific data" to support the claim that meters cause health problems.

Yorty says she moved her bedroom to another area of her house to get away from new meters.

