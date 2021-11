ELKTON, Md. (AP) — A woman has been charged with arson after fire investigators said she lit the front door of an occupied Maryland home on fire over the weekend.

Firefighters and police officers were called to a home in Elkton on Saturday evening for a report that a woman poured gas on the front door of a home on Pheasant Drive, lit it on fire and left, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release.