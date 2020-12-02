Woman charged after infant in her care overdoses on heroin

EAST DEER, Pa. (AP) — An infant remains hospitalized after she overdosed on heroin that she ingested while a woman who was supposed to be caring for her slept, authorities said.

Susan Tate, 32, told authorities that she left her daughter, 12, and sister-in-law, 10, to watch the 9-month-old girl while she took a nap on Tuesday. A short time later, the girls removed a stamp bag from the infant's mouth and took it to Tate, who confirmed it had heroin in it before she flushed it down a toilet.

Someone in the East Deer home called 911 to report an unresponsive infant, and emergency responders gave the baby Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. The child remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition, and her name has not been released.

Tate was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and drug possession. A message left late Wednesday afternoon for her attorney was not immediately returned.