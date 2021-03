MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who got kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar drove her car into a crowd and seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. after the 33-year-old Racine woman was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group inside the bar, Mount Pleasant police said. Witnesses told police the pedestrian was struck and became trapped under the car.