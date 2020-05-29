Woman accused of neglecting mother now charged with murder

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — A murder charge has been added against a Georgia woman accused of neglecting her mother who had a stroke in 2015 and died in January.

Olivia Lynn Walker, 49, was arrested Thursday in Lithonia on the new felony charge in connection to the death of her mother, Mattie Lynn Bullard, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant issued Wednesday said Walker committed elder neglect against her mother between January 2016 and January 2020, causing Bullard's death, the release stated. Walker was charged with elder neglect in January 2020 and had been out on bond since February, news outlets reported.

Walker was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday and held without bond, according to news outlets. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

She told WAGA-TV during an interview in February that she “didn't have any challenges” looking after her mother and enjoyed caring for her. Walker had been a caretaker for Bullard since 2010, news outlets reported.