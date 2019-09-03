Woman, 70, stable after rescued from Truckee River in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say a 70-year-old woman who was rescued from the Truckee River on Labor Day is now in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday the woman apparently suffered a medical episode before she was spotted floating in the river west of downtown near Idlewood Park.

She was unconscious but was breathing when others on shore pulled her from the chilly water at about 6 p.m. Monday. She remains hospitalized at Renown regional medical center in Reno.

Police say they have identified her but have not released her name.