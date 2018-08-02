Wolfe Award to be presented at KAA

The Kent Art Association board of directors has voted to make the Alice Wolfe Award of Excellence, presented at the recent Presidents’ Juried Show, a permanent award honoring long time KAA member Alice Wolfe.

Wolfe died earlier this year at the age of 91 and the KAA board wanted to honor her memory in a meaningful way and felt a permanent award to be presented each year at the Members 2 Show would be appropriate.

Wolfe was a life member of the KAA and, with present president Connie Horton, helped start the annual spring Student Art Show held at the KAA. The Student Show hosts talented secondary students from both private and public high schools throughout the region, including over the border in New York.

The Alice Wolfe Award of Excellence will be presented Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. during the Members 2 Show opening reception, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m

A KAA Member Artist, chosen by the two show judges, Mary Anne Carley and Werner Kappes, will receive a certificate for the award along with a check for $100.

The Members 2 Show will run through Aug. 26 at the 21 South Main St. gallery.