Wolf expands mask order, wants new restrictions to be local

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration moved Wednesday to expand its indoor mask order to public places outdoors where social-distancing is impossible, while he also said that he prefers to let local governments handle further coronavirus restrictions, as opposed to the broad shutdown orders he imposed this spring.

Since April, Wolf's administration has had a standing order that businesses must require employees and customers to wear masks.

But Wednesday's order is similar to a days-old order in Philadelphia, extending it to crowded public places where it is impossible to remain six feet away from other people, as well as on public transportation and any indoor location where the public is generally permitted.

Separately, Wolf said that he does not envision another broad shutdown order to contain the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and, rather, hopes to leave those decisions to local governments.

Wolf's Department of Health will continue to be a partner in supporting local officials, such as sharing information and best practices, he said.

Wolf's comments come as Americans are dealing with surging cases of COVID-19 and confusion over best practices in public, especially on masks. Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen an uptick in the percentage of new positive cases since mid-June.

Wolf acknowledged concerns over the disease spreading through July Fourth gatherings, but said he feels pretty good about Pennsylvania's situation.

