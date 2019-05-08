Wolf started second term with hefty raises to senior aides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About a dozen of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's senior aides are starting his second term with pay raises ranging from $25,000 to $33,000.

The recipients include members of the Democrat's public relations staff and deputy chiefs of staff who coordinate between the governor's office and various executive branch departments.

Wolf's office says he approved the raises late last year, after winning re-election.

Five deputy chiefs of staff saw their salaries increase by more than a quarter to $148,000.

Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott says the increases are about what similar employees earn in the private sector and reflect the recipients' responsibilities.