Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 12:12 p.m.
1 of9 Metra police and engineers work the scene where a train collided with a vehicle, killing three occupants, including a child, in the 10300 block of South Vincennes in the East Beverly neighborhood of Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Tyler LaRiviere/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Witnesses told investigators that a car in which three people were killed when it was struck by a Metra train in Chicago had pulled out of a row of stopped vehicles and was crossing the tracks when it was struck, a spokesman for the commuter rail system said Monday.
Metra also has “verified that the gates were working as intended” at the time of Sunday's crash, spokesman Mike Gillis said.