Witness tells NTSB plane flew erratically before fatal crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A preliminary report by federal investigators says a single-engine plane was seen flying erratically before it crashed in a cow pasture in North Carolina, killing two licensed flight instructors onboard.

News outlets report the initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board show a private pilot watching the plane from his truck saw it enter two stalls and a spin before it disappeared from view.

According to the NTSB report, flight tracking data showed the airplane completed "a series of spiral descending turns" before it landed at an airport at 10:22 a.m. on June 26. The plane took off again at 10:26 a.m. and crashed about two and a half minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a Rans S-6 Coyote II light sport aircraft.