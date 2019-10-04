‘Witness for the Prosecution’ on stage

TheatreWorks New Milford is staging Agatha Christie's theatrical masterpiece “Witness for the Prosecution” Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. through Oct. 11.

In addition, a matinee will be offered Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building off East Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us.