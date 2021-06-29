Skip to main content
News

Witness: Father didn't seem interested in search for son

DENVER (AP) — A man charged in the death of his 13-year-old son in Colorado nearly a decade ago seemed uninterested in the search for the boy after he disappeared, a witness testified Monday.

Mark Redwine, 59, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012 while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his home outside Durango. Redwine told investigators that Dylan was asleep when he work up that morning and that, after running errands, returned to find him gone.

When Redwine first approached law enforcement about Dylan’s disappearance, he declined to make a formal police report, Sgt. Daniel Abdella of the Bayfield Marshal’s Office testified.

Prosecutors claim he killed Dylan the night before during a confrontation over photos that showed the elder Redwine eating feces from a diaper.

When searchers arrived at Redwine's home, he appeared “laid back” and “nonchalant”, not frantic the way most parents of missing children are, retired Upper Pine River Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Roy Vreeland said during testimony.

Redwine’s public defenders suggested that Redwine had been asked to keep his distance from the search in order to let the crews do their job.