With summer winding down, Walz now planning for 2020 session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With summer winding down, Gov. Tim Walz is already looking ahead toward the 2020 legislative session.

The Democratic governor told The Associated Press on Tuesday he's taking a hard look at state agencies to see what they could do better. And he's also reaching out to stakeholders to build coalitions to support his policy proposals.

Walz says he still thinks there's a chance for a special session first to pass funding for emergency insulin supplies, which failed to pass in the 2019 session. He says he plans another push for gun safety legislation. He'll be back with his proposal for moving Minnesota away from fossil fuels.

And the governor says he expects to propose a public works borrowing bill at least as big as his $1.27 billion package last session.