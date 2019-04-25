With override vote, Massachusetts repeals 'cap on kids'

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has become the latest state to repeal a welfare rule that bars additional aid for children born into families already receiving welfare benefits.

The state Senate voted 37-3 Thursday to override Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's veto of the bill. The House similarly voted to override the veto earlier this month.

Under the current rule, welfare recipients do not receive any additional cash benefits if another child is born. The cap was intended to discourage people from having more children while on public assistance. Critics called the policy outdated and harmful to thousands of low-income children.

Massachusetts is the ninth state to repeal such rules, which remain in place in 15 other states.

Baker had sought to tie to lifting of the cap to changes in other welfare eligibility rules.