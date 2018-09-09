With no state law, Surprise bans cellphone use by drivers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — A Phoenix suburb's enactment this month of a law banning cellphone use while driving is the latest local effort in a state with no sweeping law.

The Arizona Republic reports a Surprise ordinance banning talking, texting or anything involving a handheld communication device took effect Thursday.

City leaders were cautious when enacting the outright ban, fearing that it may make the city a target of the state Legislature, which has been enacting local pre-emption laws on many subjects.

Legislation banning drivers' cellphone usage was shot down earlier this year in the House.

The lack of a state law has led to a mishmash of different ordinances across jurisdictions.

Critics say a state law is necessary because differing ordinances from city to city are confusing for drivers.