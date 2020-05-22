With giving, comes receiving

Spectrum/The Rotary Club of New Milford played host to a mask giveaway May 16, 2020 at the John Pettibone Community Center. A bag with five disposable masks was given to each vehicle that stopped by. The event is co-sponsored by Masks for CT, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for Heroes, Housatonic Business Alliance, Goatboy Soaps, On the Mend, Webster Bank and WFSB3. Spectrum/The Rotary Club of New Milford played host to a mask giveaway May 16, 2020 at the John Pettibone Community Center. A bag with five disposable masks was given to each vehicle that stopped by. The event is co-sponsored by Masks for CT, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for Heroes, Housatonic Business Alliance, Goatboy Soaps, On the Mend, Webster Bank and WFSB3. less Spectrum/The Rotary Club of New Milford played host to a mask giveaway May 16, 2020 at the John Pettibone Community Center. A bag with five disposable masks was given to each vehicle that stopped by. The event ... more Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close With giving, comes receiving 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

We live in a new time, one where it is encouraged that we wear a mask to further stop the spread of the coronavirus. Communities, including the Greater New Milford area, have stepped up, to provide homemade masks to those who have not been able to get or need more masks. The Rotary Club of New Milford did its part Saturday when it hosted a mask giveaway at the John Pettibone Community Center. A bag with five disposable masks was given to each motorist who stopped by. The event was co-sponsored by Masks for CT, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for Heroes, Housatonic Business Alliance, Goatboy Soaps, On the Mend, Webster Bank and WFSB3. Above, a resident holds up a "thank you" note in the shape of a heart to show her appreciation for the Rotary Club and the mask giveaway. For more photographs, see “Images” on Page S9 and www.newmilfordspectrum.com