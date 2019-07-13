With few inmates left, Missouri prison nears closure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison is closing soon as part of a push to consolidate resources and increase guard pay and staffing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Corrections Department won't say exactly when the Crossroads Correctional Center in northwest Missouri will close.

But Missouri Corrections Officers Association Executive Director Gary Gross says there are only 100 to 120 inmates still at the prison, signaling the state is close to shuttering it.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration is pushing to close the prison and consolidate staff and inmates with another one nearby.

Closing the prison is possible partly because there are fewer inmates. Officials point to a recent change in sentencing laws, including an end to jail time for first-time offenders convicted of having small amounts of marijuana.

___

