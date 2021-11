NEW MILFORD — Cheri Hyatt has a dream that she hopes to see come true on June 18, 2022.

The dream is that she and her son Dave Chabre, 29, will be able to participate together in a race called the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Hyatt would push Chabre — who has cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder — in his wheelchair throughout the race.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a worldwide public awareness fundraiser for the Special Olympics. The three-day Connecticut run, which includes a 6-mile route that goes through New Milford.

Hyatt is on a mission to make her dream come true. Her family has created a fundraising page to help purchase a Team Hoyt Running Chair for her son. They’ve raised more than $5,600 of the $6,500 goal. While the Hoyt chair itself costs $4,500, additional items Hyatt hopes to purchase for the chair include wheel covers to protect the wheelchair wheels, and side bolsters.

Named after the late Dick Hoyt, who pushed his son Rick in over 1,000 races, the Hoyt chair is specially designed to enable long rides in comfort and safety.

“This is the only thing out there. They designed this to be lightweight, so it can be pushed with an adult in it, for a long distance,” said Hyatt, who spent the last 25 years as a school bus driver. She recently decided to leave her job and accepted a work from home position in customer service.

‘Loves sports’

Chabre has loved sports since he was a baby and has participated year-round in the Special Olympics since graduating from New Milford High School in 2012.

“He does basketball in the winter, track and field in the spring, softball in the summer, and bowling in the fall,” said Hyatt, 48, who is also the mother of three daughters: Alyssa Belanger, 27, Emily Belanger, 21, and Peyton Chabre, 19. She’s married to her husband Ray Hyatt.

Hyatt started running six years ago and has since competed in three marathons, a dozen half-marathons and many other smaller races including three or four Torch runs.

Chabre’s regular chair is not designed nor is safe to be pushed for long distances and in races. Instead, whenever Hyatt races, Chabre sits in his wheelchair close to the finish line, waiting for his mother — up to more than five hours at a time.

“He gets so excited. He loves the cheering from the crowds and seeing all the people,” Hyatt said. “He talks about the race for weeks after it’s over.”

Around the last 100 meters of every race is Chabre’s time to shine. When Hyatt would run by, “I would take him out of his wheelchair so he could run that last little bit with me, to cross the finish line,” she said.

Chabre first saw the Hoyt chair about five years ago at Life Without Limits, a local race that brings awareness to cerebral palsy.

“I physically wasn’t ready at the time to push him in it,” said Hyatt, who has severe asthma and uses an inhaler. “I had to build up my own confidence as a runner to know that I would be able to push him.”

She credits her son for being able to do that.

“Dave is the reason I run and the reason I can push and get through it,” she said.

The pandemic

When COVID hit, Chabre’s world changed. Since his seizure disorder makes him high risk, his family kept him quarantined.

“From what his neurologist and his team of doctors were saying, if he got COVID, it would have caused uncontrollable seizures in him. We had to do everything possible to keep him in a bubble,” Hyatt said. “So, we hadn’t taken him out of the house since March of 2020.”

He was also diagnosed with colitis during that time.

In July, after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Chabre was able to return to his day program at Ability Beyond.

However, during the time spent not leaving the house and being sick, Chabre lost a lot of muscle mass in his legs. An orthopedic surgeon said it would take two years to regain what he lost.

Hyatt said she hopes to be able to purchase the Hoyt chair this winter. She’s already planning a whole bunch of races — but this time, with her son by her side.

“Dave doesn’t get to do all the things in life that we get to do or we take for granted. He has pain and struggles to walk every day and doesn’t complain,” Hyatt said. “If I can give him just a little bit of happiness, it’s worth it.”

To view Hyatt’s fund-raising page, visit gofundme.com and search “Help Dave Run.”

