NEW MILFORD — The town is taking steps to become a Bee City, which is an initiative that institutions can take to show they’re making all efforts to be pollinator friendly.

“A Bee City is saying that a campus, town, or city is doing everything in their power to be bee friendly,” said Litchfield resident Brooke Healy, 21, a wildlife and conservation biology major at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

Healy, who has been very active in making her college a Bee Campus, recently spoke at a New Milford Town Council meeting about the initiative. Healy’s father, Jack Healy, is New Milford’s public works director.

Her presentation encouraged the council to vote unanimously to support New Milford becoming a Bee City.

One example of a Bee City initiative is to plant native or flowering plants. Native plants provide nutrition and habitat for pollinators, which are insects such as moths, butterflies, and bees.

Paul Bucciaglia, owner of Fort Hill Farm in New Milford, keeps a beehive and said bees are important for pollinating crops such as strawberries, pumpkins, quash, cucumbers, apples and blueberries.

“They transfer pollen from the male parts of the flower to the female parts of the flower,” said Bucciaglia, adding that bees get nectar from flowers.

Another Bee City measure is encouraging people not to cut their grass so often.

Healy referred to the initiative “No Mow May,” and said mowing lawns often can be harmful to wildlife since lawns provide nesting sites for bees. Additionally, the flowers that grow on lawns are sources of food for pollinators.

Another effort to become a Bee City is to reduce pesticide use.

“We’ve been already on track to do that. Jack Healy is going to help us track those so that we can provide the actual data for that,” New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said.

Healy learned about a Bee City through an internship she’s in at her college’s sustainability institute. Part of her role involves helping to make her university a Bee Campus, which is the sister program of Bee City.

Some places in New Milford are already pollinator friendly. This includes Sullivan Farm on Park Lane Road and Gallileo’s Garden at New Milford High School.

“We have already been doing bee keeping on Sullivan Farm and now we are going to be adding some additional pollinator friendly areas,” Bass said.

One of those areas may be Native Meadows, which is the parcel of land the town took over from the Northwest Conservation District. It’s 25 acres of wooded area that runs north between Route 7 and the Housatonic River at Veterans Bridge.

“We are thinking about putting some pollinators in there, and maybe some additional pollinators in some of our trail head areas,” Bass said.

Healy said most likely, most of the plantings that are involved in making the town a Bee City will take place in the spring and summer.

However, she said winter or the “off months” is the time when a lot of education efforts can take place.

“A big part of becoming a Bee City is education and outreach — doing a lot of different programs and incorporating pollinator friendly advocates (to help with) different events or different brochures or fliers around town,” Healy said.

She said everyone can make efforts to be pollinator friendly — even if they don’t have a lawn or garden.

“You can even help a plant on your windowsill,” Healy said. “If you have your windows open and a bee, moth or fly comes in and lands on your plant — that’s a pollinator. The pollinator would go to the plant as a food source and the plant, by giving them food, is putting their pollen on the body of the bee, fly or moth. When that creature goes to the next plant, the other plant’s pollen will be on there, and then it pollinates the other plant.”

If New Milford becomes a Bee City, it would be the first certified Bee City in the state. To date, there are 149 Bee City USA affiliates in 44 states. In Connecticut, only UConn is a Bee Campus.

Healy said New Milford would be the “perfect town” to become a Bee City due to its current and past sustainability efforts, such as its riverfront revitalization plans and moving from Bronze to Silver status in the Sustainable CT certification program.

“Becoming a Bee City is just another step to go to show that you’re caring for your environment,” she added.

Additionally, she said if other towns or cities in the state see this initiative in New Milford, then they, “hopefully, will follow that, too.”

The town hopes to create a Bee City committee this month to help educate the public and encourage their input, Bass said.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to do this,” he said.

