Wismar art to be showcased

Kent Memorial Library will present “Snapshots Along the Way,” an exhibit of works by Kathy Wismar, Sept. 4 through Oct. 31.

A reception will be held Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Wismar lived in California, Connecticut, Virginia and Minnesota before returning to the Litchfield Hills in Connecticut.

She has a studio on Kent Green.