Wisconsin woman in hospice raises money for humane society

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — At age 16, when most teenagers are worried about getting their driver’s licenses, Janesville native Stacey Glissendorf had her first of 41 surgeries. As a teenager she started walking with a slight limp. Then she woke up one morning unable to hear.
“Her dad took her to urgent care,” said Kristeena Glissendorf, Stacey’s stepmother. “They said she was faking it and just didn’t want to go to school. The next day we went to another doctor and they said the same thing. Finally, we said that she wasn’t faking and this was something. So they did an MRI.”