Wisconsin unemployment remains at 2.9 percent in March

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at 2.9 percent for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in March. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin's unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.

The state lost 4,500 private sector jobs between February and March, but was up 12,400 over the past 12 months.