Wisconsin pharmacies receiving vaccine under federal program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin are expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines directly from the federal government starting this week, marking the beginning of a program that targets underserved areas, state health officials announced Thursday.
The vaccinations will be provided for free under the state and federal partnership, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. Initially, there will be about 17,800 doses of vaccine sent to 178 Walgreens locations across the state.