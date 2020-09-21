Wisconsin investigators to update Jacob Blake shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's attorney general planned to provide an update Monday on the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests.

The shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 by a Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting, which came three months after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul planned to provide an update at a news conference along with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely. The state Justice Department said it would not be announcing a decision on whether the officer would face charges.

Blake was shot in the back seven times after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Three of Blake’s children were in the back seat. The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online, fueling protests hours later.

Kenosha is a city of about 100,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan midway between Milwaukee and Chicago.