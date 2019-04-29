Wisconsin health officials lack data on abortion survivals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials say they have no data on how many fetuses may survive abortion attempts in Wisconsin.

Republicans introduced a bill last week that would require health care providers to care for fetuses born alive following abortion attempts. President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plans to veto the bill.

It's extremely rare for a fetus to survive an abortion attempt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 143 instances nationwide between 2003 and 2014.

Wisconsin health officials have no data on the number of fetuses that have survived in the state. State Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller says the agency doesn't have the data because Wisconsin bans abortions after 20 weeks of gestation and babies born earlier aren't viable.

In 2017 1% of all Wisconsin abortions occurred later than 20 weeks due to emergencies.