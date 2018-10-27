Wisconsin farmers concerned that mold could hurt profits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Agricultural experts say wet weather this year has delayed Wisconsin's grain harvest and caused widespread mold problems in farm fields.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Wisconsin farmers to harvest a record amount of soybeans this year. But farmers say they're worried the wet weather will prevent them from seeing improved profits.

Shawn Conley is a soybean and small grains specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says farmers should send crop samples to a lab to be tested for mycotoxin. The toxic substance can produce mold that can cause health problems in cattle and other livestock.

Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute at the university. He says farmers with significant mold issues should talk to an insurance agent before harvesting the crops.

