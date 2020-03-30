Wisconsin election preparation moves ahead despite virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preparations for Wisconsin's presidential primary and spring election that's just a week away on April 7 continued on Monday, even in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide and lawsuits seeking a delay and other changes to how the election is run.

Monday was the deadline for voters to register to vote absentee. Once registered, they had until Thursday to request an absentee ballot. As of Monday morning, more than 848,000 absentee ballots had been sent to voters and nearly 252,000 had been returned, crushing previous record highs for a spring election.

There remains a pending federal lawsuit that seeks to postpone the election, move to a mail-in voting only and make a number of other changes to facilitate more ballots being cast.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was at odds with Republicans who control the Legislature over what action the state Legislature should take to deal with the pandemic that's claimed at least 20 lives in the state and infected more than 1,100 people.

Evers wanted the Legislature to approve $700 million in funding, and waive voter ID requirements for the upcoming election, but Republicans say they want to better understand what the roughly $2.3 billion Wisconsin is receiving in federal aid will be spent on before proceeding.