Wisconsin company hires former inmates, helps them succeed

CEDARBURG, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin business is hiring former inmates and helping them succeed.

WUWM-FM reports all the employees at Harrigan Solutions have served prison time. The Cedarburg company contracts with Harley-Davidson to service the machines that create motorcycle parts.

Company owner Bill Harrigan says he hopes to give former inmates a chance to show that they've changed.

Harrigan Solutions uses novel methods to motivate workers, such as holding on-the-job competitions while they're making repairs. The winning teams earn prizes.

The company also has a compliment board for good work, holds a weekly meeting to talk about employees' strengths and even has a banquet at the end of the year.

Harrigan says employees have told him that the work has changed how they view themselves and their future.

