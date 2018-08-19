Wisconsin commercial fishing operations record numbers

BAYFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Commercial fishing operations near the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior are reporting record numbers of whitefish and a strong recovery of lake trout since a decline in the early 2000s.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Craig Hoopman of Lake Superior whitefish told the state's Natural Resources Board that he's seeing record numbers of young whitefish and a strong rebounding of lake trout numbers.

Hoopman chairs the state Department of Natural Resources Lake Superior Commercial Fishing Board. He says fishing has been exceptional so far this year.

Hoopman says if the younger whitefish and lake trout are able to grow to maturity, the Apostle Islands and South Shore region of Lake Superior could become a national sport fishing destination.

___

