Wisconsin birding club seeks to make hobby more inclusive

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — “Lifer! Lifer!” Roman Pommerening excitedly pointed to the bright yellow bird flitting through the brush. At just 6 years old, Roman, who has already identified about 100 birds, added the magnolia warbler to his ever-growing list of birds spotted for the first time — or lifers.
Roman may have been one of the younger birders at the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin’s third outing Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from leading the way. The budding ornithologist can differentiate male and female wood ducks based on the whistle of their call and has seen about seven peregrine falcons — his favorite bird and, in his book, “the fastest living thing in the universe.”