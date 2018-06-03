Wisconsin-based Lands' End outfits Delta employees

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Lands' End has made new uniforms for Delta Air Lines' employees, replacing the navy-and-red outfits they've worn for 30 years with purple attire.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Delta's 64,000 employees debuted the uniforms worldwide May 29. The outfits were created by designer Zac Posen.

Joe Ferreri is the senior vice president and head of Lands' End Outfitters. He says it's the company's largest project so far in both number of people to be outfitted and revenue generated.

Delta and Lands' End signed the agreement in 2016. The company has declined to disclose the contract's financial value.

The airline said Delta employees played a large role in the design process, testing out uniforms for three months.

Lands' End will provide uniforms for American Airlines employees and Alaska Airlines.

