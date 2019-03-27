Wisconsin appeals court restores laws from lame-duck session

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters Monday, March 25, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Evers moved quickly after last week's order to rescind 82 of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's appointments that the state Senate confirmed during the lame-duck session. And Attorney General Josh Kaul, at Evers' order, moved to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act, a power taken away from him during the lame-duck session. . less Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters Monday, March 25, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Evers moved quickly after last week's order to rescind 82 of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's appointments that the ... more Photo: Scott Bauer, AP Photo: Scott Bauer, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Wisconsin appeals court restores laws from lame-duck session 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has sided with Republicans and reinstated laws passed during a lame-duck legislative session that weaken powers of the Democratic governor and attorney general.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals on Wednesday put on hold a ruling made last week striking down the laws as unconstitutional.

The appeals court decision means that while the legal fight continues, some lame-duck laws will remain in place. A Dane County judge on Tuesday invalidated some sections of the statutes. His ruling still stands.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took some actions while the ruling was in effect and the laws were not enforceable.

Evers rescinded 82 appointments made by Republicans during the lame-duck session. And Attorney General Josh Kaul moved to withdraw Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the federal health care law.