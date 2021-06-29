Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Debate over the Republican-written $87 billion state budget begins in the Legislature on Tuesday, with the final votes to send the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scheduled for Wednesday.
Evers will then have to decide whether to sign the plan that's largely been stripped of his biggest priorities, or take the highly unusual route of vetoing the entire plan. Evers has broad power to line-item veto the budget, which he did two years ago after the GOP-authored plan passed with no Democratic votes.