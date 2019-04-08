Wisconsin Legislature to OK moving deer carcasses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are poised to let hunters move deer carcasses across county lines.

The Department of Natural Resources adopted rules in August that blocked hunters from moving carcasses out of counties infected with chronic wasting disease and their neighboring counties.

The Legislature's rules committee suspended the regulations in October. Committee Republicans said the regulations were rushed and hunters were angry because they wouldn't be able to bring their kills home if they live in another county.

The committee must submit a bill supporting any rules suspension. The panel introduced a proposal in February that bars the DNR from prohibiting inter-county carcass transport.

The Senate and Assembly are set to approve the bill Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email asking whether the governor supports the measure.