Wisconsin Democrats gather to hear Evers at state convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are gathering in Milwaukee to hear Gov. Tony Evers speak at the party's state convention.

The convention gets underway Saturday afternoon at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. Evers will give the keynote address Saturday night.

His speech comes as Republican legislators are revising his state budget. They've already removed scores of Evers' signature proposals from the spending plan, including expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage.

Also on tap to speak Saturday are U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and liberal state Supreme Court candidates Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone.

They're trying to unseat conservative Justice Dan Kelly in the 2020 spring elections. The race is officially nonpartisan but Republicans back Kelly and Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone.