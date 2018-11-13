Wisconsin Democrat vows to bring back redistricting bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic state senator is vowing to resurrect a bill that would rework how Wisconsin draws legislative district boundaries.

Democrats won the state's five constitutional statewide offices in last week's election, including the governor's office. But they flipped only one legislative seat, leaving the GOP in control of both the Senate and Assembly.

Democrats say the election results prove Republicans redrew legislative boundaries in 2011 to unfairly consolidate power.

Sen. Dave Hansen, a Green Bay Democrat, has been trying to garner support for a bill that would create a nonpartisan committee that would adjust the districts but it's gone nowhere. He issued a news release Tuesday saying he plans to reintroduce the measure this session.

The bill has little chance of passing since Republicans control both houses.