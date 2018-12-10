Winter storm warning issued for Cascades starting Tuesday

SEATTLE (AP) — National Weather Service officials in Seattle have issued a winter storm warning for Washington's Cascade mountains starting early Tuesday.

Officials say heavy snow is expected above 2,500 feet (762 meters) starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm will bring snow to the Cascade mountains and valleys from roughly east of Bellingham in the north to east of Toledo in the southern part of the state.

Total snow accumulations of one to two feet are expected with three feet possible at higher elevations. Officials say the highest amounts of snow will fall at the volcanoes.

Officials say the storm could make travel very difficult to impossible with snow expected at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass.