Winter storm hits as fans celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs fans who are flocking to downtown Kansas City for a parade to celebrate the teams' Super Bowl win are being warned to be careful on the ride home and the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia is closing early as a winter storm hits parts of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service predicted 2 inches to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall Wednesday along the parade route, with up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) in the Columbia area.

University of Missouri officials announced Wednesday morning that no classes would be held after 1 p.m. because of the storm.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned in a tweet that road conditions are worsening as the snowfall picks up. The tweet said, “If you can avoid it, DO NOT TRAVEL in this storm today!"

Winter storm warnings also were in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area.