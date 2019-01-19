Winter reading program at KML

Kent Memorial Library is offering its annual winter reading program.

Adults are invited to participate and enter to win a chance to win a book bag filled with tea, two KML mugs and a $50 gift card.

Participants will earn a ticket for each book they read or listen to (including eBooks), increasing their chances of winning.

The winning ticket will be drawn Feb. 28.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.