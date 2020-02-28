Winter gala

Erica Keane, a Pratt Nature Center board member, and her husband, Chris, peruse the array of items up for bid during the silent auction.

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held its 22nd annual Crystal Winter Gala last Saturday night at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The black tie optional dinner-dance featured an open bar, a cocktail hour, dinner, dessert and an artisan hot chocolate station, as well as a silent auction and a wine pull and balloon pop fundraisers, and the presentation of a business award. The Pratt Nature Center was presented the Chamber’s Distinguished Member Award for a non-profit organization. Musical entertainment was provided by a disc jockey.