Winter festival to feature ice fishing, ice sculpting

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Ice fishing, ice sculpting and winter hikes for the public are planned during Connecticut's annual No Child Left Inside Winter Festival.

The free festivities are scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.

The No Child Left Inside program is aimed at getting children outside to learn about nature, environmental conservation and preservation.

The 13th annual festival also will feature a fish fry, snowshoeing, ice safety rescue demonstrations, winter games, a marshmallow roast, a bonfire and story time. A Boy Scout troop will sell food at the event.

Officials are urging participants to dress warmly.