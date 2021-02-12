Winter Featured Artists Show continues in Kent

Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

KENT — The Kent Art Association’s first show of the year, Winter Featured Artists Show, continues through Feb. 21 and is open from Thursday to Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at its gallery, 21 South Main Street (Route 7). Admission is free.

The show features KAA member artists Carol Thoma Moore (pastels, watercolor, batik, acrylic works), Terrence Tougas (photography, woodwork), Karen Bahrenburg (pastel works), Linda Hubbard (photography), Vikki Bouffard (pastel work), Connie Horton (mixed media, oil works), and Patsy Stroble (oil works).