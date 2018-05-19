Winshell photography

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit, “Sherman Upland and Beyond,” with a reception April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The show, which will run through May 24, will feature photographs by Bob Winshell, whose work is shown above. The exhibit may be seen at the Sherman Center library Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. , Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.