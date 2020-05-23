Winners named in photo, painting show

"Cottontail" by Annie McAward of Sherman was awarded first place for a painting.

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield has announced the winners of its third annual juried painting and photography show.

The show, which is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, will run through June 30. The show may be viewed at www.GreatHollow.org.

The winners were chosen from over 100 paintings and photographs featuring imagery of wildlife, plants, landscapes, and other aspects of nature found within Great Hollow or the immediately surrounding area.

This is a fundraiser organized by the Great Hollow Photographers Club for Great Hollow, with 25 percent of all sales going to support their education, science, and conservation initiatives.

More than 100 paintings and photographs are displayed and are all available for purchase.

Jurors for the artwork include Jane Haslam and Kathleen L’Hommedieu.

Winners for paintings are Annie McAward of Sherman (first place for “Cottontail”), Basha Maryanska of Beacon, N.Y., (second place for “Outdoor Tree”), Janet Greco of New Milford (third place for “These are for You”) and Adele Moros of Bethel (honorable mention for “September Song”).

Winners for photographs are Dennis Larkin of Sherman (first place for “Indigo Bunting”), Justin P Goodhart of Patterson, N.Y., (second place for “Green on Green”), Neil Zobler of New Fairfield (third place for “Waiting for Spring”) and Lu Li of Sherman (honorable mention for “Splash Shield”) and Judith Secco of Bantam (honorable mention for “Jay Feathers”).

The virtual show is dedicated to Plonia Nixon (1930-2020), artist, teacher and supporter of Great Hollow.

She had participated in the Great Hollow Juried Show 2019 and had been planning to participate again before passing away on March 31.

Participating show artists include painters Virginia Donovan, Sheila Marie Doyle, Sue Edelstein, Kathy Ann Flynn, Janet Greco, Vivian Haberfeld, Sylvia Hierro, Paul Kmiotek, Anna Kozloski, Basha Maryanska, Annie Decker McAward, Anna Miskiv, Adele Moros, Doreen O’Connor, Robert Swanson and Fran Yodice, and photographers Joanna Forrest, Carol Gibson, Jeff Ginsburg, Karen Golden, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Amy Grinder, Nancy Higgins, Dennis Larkin, Lu Li, Peter Matra, Linda McMillan, Cynthia O’Connor, Dawn O’Creene, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Peter Rostenberg, Susan Rostenberg, Rose Schwartz, Judith Secco, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak, Don Turner and Neil Zobler.