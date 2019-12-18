Winners named in ASAP photo event

Grey Pomeroy from Shepaug Valley Middle School received honorable mention for "Alone In The Void" at ASAP!'s recent Celebration of Young Photographers.

ASAP! in Washington, which serves Northwest Connecticut, has announced the winners of its ninth annual Celebration of Young Photographers.

The event was held Nov. 17 at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot.

Students in grades 6-12 submitted photos based on this year’s theme, current mood.

Students were encouraged to share images that represent this specific moment in time and their unique perspective.

ASAP! received submissions from 244 participants and 52 schools.

Sixty photographs were chosen to be included in the exhibition.

ASAP! congratulates the top two photographers in each age group for their exceptional images.

Winners include Ilayda Tetik from King Robinson IB STEM School for “Rainfall” (The 2019 Dylan’s Wings Photography Award for grades 6-8),

Grey Pomeroy from Shepaug Valley Middle School for “Alone In The Void” (honorable mention), Matthew Jamison from Avon Old Farms School for “Ripped Apart” (The 2019 Dylan’s Wings Photography award for grades 9-12) Jenna Valez for “Abandoned” (honorable mention).

The Dylan’s Wings Photography award was established in partnership with Ian Hockley, founder of Dylan’s Wings of Change, in honor of his son Dylan Hockley, who was killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

ASAP!’s partnership with Ian Hockley is rooted in their common goal of providing supportive, inclusive, enriching opportunities for kids.

Through these opportunities the voices of our youth are embraced and acknowledged, and community and empathy can function as an antidote to isolation, loneliness, and the other struggles our children face.