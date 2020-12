The New Milford Economic Development office has announced the winners for the second of the Ultimate New Milford Holiday Passport Challenge.

More than $2,000 will be given away in gift cards to local, independent businesses through Jan. 2.

Ultimate New Milford is the official shop local program of New Milford, and is supported by The Bank Street Group, The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development and Sustainable New Milford.

The winners of the second week of the program are Hobson Lopes ($20, Nutmeg Olive Oil), Sarah Bailey ($20, Jamie’s Sweet Shop), Elizabeth DePalma ($20, Meadowbrook Gardens), Jennifer Bailey ($20, Agriventures Agway), Maura Kaschube ($20, House of Warmth), Jennifer Fesh ($20, Evergreen Juice Bar), Maria Breton ($20, Salon 27), Elisabeth Fitzpatrick ($20, Skin + Tonic), Mark Kaschube ($20, Lee Piano Studio), all of New Milford; Suzan Dahl of Gaylordsville ($20, Mother Earth Gallery); and Laura Abbott of Bridgewater ($59, Jazzercise New Milford).

To enter to win gift cards, make a purchase from a New Milford small business, and go to the Ultimate New Milford Facebook page.

Pinned to the top post is the easy entry form. Look for the videos every morning announcing the card that will be given away that afternoon. Winners names are announced on Facebook in the evening.

More businesses in New Milford have donated gift cards, and others are welcome to join.

To participate, contact Karen Pollard, economic development director, at kpollard@newmilford.org or 860-355-5001.