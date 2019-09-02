Winners named for KAA show

The Kent Art Association has announced the winners of its Members II Show, which will be on display through Sept. 8.

The show features sculpture, photography, mixed media, graphics, oils, watercolors, pastels and acrylics in creative representational and non-representational modern forms.

Winners are Chandre Rogers of New Milford for her oil “Toffee” (KAA Award of Excellence); Mira Vitarello of New Milford for her pastel “Gelato” (KAA Award of Excellence); Mary Davidson of South Egremont, Mass., for her acrylic “My New Hat Series #33” (The Alice Wolf Award of Excellence); and Doreen O’Connor of Poughquag, N.Y., for her acrylic “Clouds Over Great Swamp” (KAA Award of Excellence).

Judges for the show were Karen Bahrenburg, who received her formal training at the Woodstock School of Art and the Dutchess County Art Association where she studied figure drawing, oil painting and pastel, and Thomas Franken, an artist with a large portfolio that encompasses a variety of media including paintings, silk screens, collages, graphic arts and designs in wood.

The show is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. at the 21 South Main St. gallery.

For more information, call 860-927-3989 or email kent.art.assoc@snet.net.