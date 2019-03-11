Winner of $1 million Powerball prize running out of time

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lottery officials say the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize is running out of time to claim the payout.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased April 11, 2018, at a Casey's convenience store in the Des Moines suburb of Nevada. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The winner has a year to claim the prize, so that means he or she will need to get to lottery headquarters in Clive by 4 p.m. April 11.

Unclaimed prizes go into a pool for future prizes. The lottery says that in the 2018 fiscal year, more than $1.4 million in prizes went unclaimed in Iowa.