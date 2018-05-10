Winkel to retire from Warren library

Warren Public Library has announced its longtime director, Martha Winkel, will retire effective June 30.

Winkel has worked at the library for 15 years.

During her tenure, the library moved from card catalogs to Bibliomation, the largest Connecticut digital network of member libraries for cataloging, telecommunication and database services.

In addition, the library renovated its community room, installed a state-of-the art audio-visual system for programming, added audio books, DVDs and online books, magazines and videos to the collection.

Her most recent contribution has been overseeing the creation of the library’s new, user-friendly website that recently launched.

“Martha has been the heart of the Warren Library for the past 15 years, as she worked to transition the library from a totally print venue to a multimedia venue,” said Jane Manley, president of the library’s board of directors. “We will miss her sage advice and good humor and wish her only the best as she and her husband, Doug, pursue their interests and passions.”

To build on Winkel’s legacy the board of directors has opened the search for a new director and is accepting applications.

Among the criteria for a new director are innovative and dynamic program development, collection management, grant writing/fundraising expertise, management ability, technical proficiency, facility management and community cooperation.

Interested applicants should email resumes to warrenpl@optonline.net or via postal mail to Warren Public Library, Director Search, 15 Sackett Hill Road, Warren, CT 06754, Attn. Liz Carlson.